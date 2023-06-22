Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $40.64

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

U opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.15. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,349. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

