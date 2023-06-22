Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,433 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.