Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NSC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $220.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.20 and its 200-day moving average is $225.78.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

