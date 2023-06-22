Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,433 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.66. 203,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

