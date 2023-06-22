Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 175,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.97. 783,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

