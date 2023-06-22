Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.