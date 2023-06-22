Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $149.21

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $149.21, but opened at $157.50. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $155.63, with a volume of 299,046 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $197.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.