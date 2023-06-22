Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 17,890 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 255,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.