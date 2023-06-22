Burt Wealth Advisors Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.74. 428,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

