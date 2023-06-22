Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $228.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.