CalciMedica (CALC) and The Competition Financial Contrast

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Rating) is one of 952 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CalciMedica to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CalciMedica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 CalciMedica Competitors 4289 15223 40041 695 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 136.72%. Given CalciMedica’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CalciMedica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A -$35.60 million -0.14 CalciMedica Competitors $2.03 billion $209.28 million -4.10

This table compares CalciMedica and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CalciMedica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica. CalciMedica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -77.61% -71.34% CalciMedica Competitors -4,185.49% -895.59% -37.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalciMedica competitors beat CalciMedica on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Auxora, a proprietary intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated acute pancreatitis, and acute kidney injury. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

