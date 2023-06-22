Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Lifted by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 708,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,539. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

