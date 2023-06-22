Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 6.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 1,482,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,167,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.