CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.47 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 979,004 shares.

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.56.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

