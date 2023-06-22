Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Position Increased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

