Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Down 2.6 %

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 5,936,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,979,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

