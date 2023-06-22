Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 484 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 948,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

