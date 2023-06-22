CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Trading Down 0.1%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 4,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

CareCloud Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

