Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 17.4%

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) were down 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 765,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 100,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

