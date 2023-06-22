CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.01

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 68216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

CBS Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

