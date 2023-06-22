C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $124.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.61), with a volume of 290438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.60 ($1.63).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,790.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,708.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,727.27%.

In other C&C Group news, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($9,021.11). In related news, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($33,781.19). Also, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($9,021.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,252 shares of company stock worth $3,382,270. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

