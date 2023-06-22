Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.73 million and approximately $329,086.04 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,717,873 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

