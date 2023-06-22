Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $7.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.87. 1,428,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

