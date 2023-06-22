Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 227,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 159,216 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

