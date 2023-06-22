Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $152.99. 159,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

