Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 1,430,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,995. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

