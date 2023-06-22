Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.82 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 285,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,538. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

