Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.5 %

ICE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 235,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,046. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

