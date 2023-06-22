Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.87. The company had a trading volume of 146,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,940. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.30 and its 200-day moving average is $270.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

