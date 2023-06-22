Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.22. The company had a trading volume of 283,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,707. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.