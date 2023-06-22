Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 138 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.78. The stock had a trading volume of 516,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

