Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) vs. Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Head to Head Comparison

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Central Japan Railway and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Salzgitter 2 6 0 0 1.75

Salzgitter has a consensus target price of $29.37, suggesting a potential upside of 704.57%. Given Salzgitter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Central Japan Railway.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Salzgitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $10.36 billion N/A $1.62 billion $0.81 15.60 Salzgitter $13.23 billion 0.15 $1.14 billion $1.66 2.20

Central Japan Railway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway 15.56% 5.92% 2.33% Salzgitter 7.04% 17.37% 7.62%

Summary

Salzgitter beats Central Japan Railway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

