CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Buys 50,000 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £55,500 ($71,017.27).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Max Royde purchased 72,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £84,240 ($107,792.71).

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde purchased 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £26,160 ($33,474.09).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde purchased 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($23,135.00).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde purchased 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($42,617.47).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($127.96).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,504.80).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde purchased 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £35,340 ($45,220.73).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,591.17).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,904.03).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($10,057.58).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 111.16 ($1.42) on Thursday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of £315.25 million, a PE ratio of -11,100.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.58.

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.20) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.