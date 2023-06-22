Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Position Increased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Century Aluminum worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of CENX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

