Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 220,298 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.60. 10,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,645. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.