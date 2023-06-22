CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

