CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

