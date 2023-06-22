CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 793,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after buying an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 46.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

