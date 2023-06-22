CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.72 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.