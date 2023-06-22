CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of FTAI Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Washington State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $34,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $3.48 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.98%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

