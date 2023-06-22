CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

