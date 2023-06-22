CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

