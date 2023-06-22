CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares makes up 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

