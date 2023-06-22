Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

