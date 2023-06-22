Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 178 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.