Chapin Davis Inc. Has $593,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

