Chapin Davis Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

