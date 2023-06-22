Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 500.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.40.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.