Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $31.94. 155,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,030,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.