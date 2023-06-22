Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

